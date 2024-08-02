Barrington Research Raises LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Price Target to $92.00

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $79.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.22% from the stock’s previous close.

LMAT has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

LMAT traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.01. The stock had a trading volume of 348,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,845. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $91.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.48.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,944,956.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $379,990.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,300.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,076,242. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 325.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 33.3% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

