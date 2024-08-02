Barrington Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the asset manager will earn $4.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.67. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $21.83 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

AMG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $178.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.52. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $189.81.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.03 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.