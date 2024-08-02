Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 11,400 WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

WisdomTree Stock Down 2.5 %

WT stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.48. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $12.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

About WisdomTree

(Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.