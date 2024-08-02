Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 4,839 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 142,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 86.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 34.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CBSH opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,509,003.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,262,429.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,509,003.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,262,429.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $1,249,391.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 997,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,476,149.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,443 shares of company stock valued at $3,813,382. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

