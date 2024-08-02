Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 7,300 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth $19,936,000. Sandia Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 45,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,487,000 after buying an additional 12,259,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 77,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.56 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.