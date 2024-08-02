Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $137,000 in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Herbst Group LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 66.8% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $137.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.11 million. Analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

