Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $298,000 in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in PROS by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Stock Performance

PROS stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $40.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

