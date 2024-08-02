Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $327,000 in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Badger Meter by 8,666.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at $604,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 1,363.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Badger Meter by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 251,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

Badger Meter Stock Up 2.1 %

BMI stock opened at $206.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.85. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.06 and a 52 week high of $210.29.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

