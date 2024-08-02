Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $341,000 in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cimpress in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Price Performance

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $91.27 on Thursday. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Activity at Cimpress

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.29). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $780.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 3,410 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $290,463.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,704.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,514 shares of company stock worth $1,295,536 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMPR shares. StockNews.com lowered Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

