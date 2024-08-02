Bayesian Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bayesian Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Republic Services by 416.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,680,000 after buying an additional 1,393,918 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,892,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 361,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 208,902 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.0 %

RSG stock opened at $194.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $206.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.69.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

