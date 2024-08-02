Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvePoint Stock Down 1.2 %

AvePoint stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $74.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. AvePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price target on AvePoint from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,323,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,981,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,323,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,981,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Caci sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $361,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 665,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,476.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $965,600. 27.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

