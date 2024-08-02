Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,283,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 6,356,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,079,000 after acquiring an additional 767,943 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on KD. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $802,134.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,111.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
Kyndryl Stock Performance
Shares of KD stock opened at $26.87 on Thursday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Kyndryl’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
Kyndryl Company Profile
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
