Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,283,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 6,356,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,079,000 after acquiring an additional 767,943 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KD. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $802,134.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,111.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KD stock opened at $26.87 on Thursday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Kyndryl’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

