Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,790,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,368,000 after acquiring an additional 92,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $16.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $739.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $159.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

Insider Activity at Smith & Wesson Brands

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $32,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,833.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

