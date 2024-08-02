Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases 11,600 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 105.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TransAlta by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,381,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,919,000 after acquiring an additional 82,419 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Heronetta Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at about $557,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in TransAlta by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,370,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,007,000 after buying an additional 149,378 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in TransAlta by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 19,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Stock Performance

NYSE TAC opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.88.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $702.47 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 45.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.61%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

