Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 13,508 Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Weibo by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,825,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,740,000 after acquiring an additional 864,120 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,290,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,932,000 after acquiring an additional 179,482 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,075,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,135 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Weibo by 408.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 872,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 700,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Weibo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Weibo stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $15.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.21.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Weibo had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Weibo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.65.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

