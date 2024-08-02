Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 38,270 TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,609,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,710,000 after purchasing an additional 89,099 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,811,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after purchasing an additional 252,632 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 804,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 221,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 127,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTI opened at $3.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $471.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $150.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

