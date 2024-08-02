Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,374 CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.04.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $89,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $89,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 15,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $424,343.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,010.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $975,861. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.