Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 27,100 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Bayesian Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDRX. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $197.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDRX. KeyCorp upgraded GoodRx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

