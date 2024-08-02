Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OLO by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,849,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,810,000 after acquiring an additional 495,247 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of OLO by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OLO by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of OLO by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 187,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 28,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of OLO by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Diego Panama sold 9,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $42,451.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 583,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $28,367.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 659,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,310.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 9,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $42,451.84. Following the sale, the executive now owns 583,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,031.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,686 shares of company stock valued at $362,798. Company insiders own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLO opened at $5.40 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $8.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. OLO had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on OLO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

