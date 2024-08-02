BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Raymond Vanaria Acquires 1,000 Shares

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) Director Raymond Vanaria bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $12,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BCB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BCBP stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $215.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $13.90.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BCB Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCB Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 177,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

