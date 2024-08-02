BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Plans $0.73 Quarterly Dividend

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.729 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BCE has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years. BCE has a dividend payout ratio of 131.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect BCE to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 130.8%.

BCE Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $33.81. 820,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BCE has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC raised shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

