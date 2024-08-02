Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $28,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2,307.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.04.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ED traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,928,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,824. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

