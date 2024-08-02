Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $46,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2,525.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 68,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Dominion Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 242,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D traded up $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $55.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,471,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,789. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $55.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

