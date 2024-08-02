Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $56,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Enbridge by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 229,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 102,850 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Enbridge by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 665,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,680,000 after acquiring an additional 508,258 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $37.58. 4,903,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,444,949. The company has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $38.37.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

