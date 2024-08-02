Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $66,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,590,000 after buying an additional 213,949 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Corteva by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,383,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,287,000 after buying an additional 181,883 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTVA

Corteva Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,799,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.