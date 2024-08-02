Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $73,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 121.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 553,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $6,091,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $1,106,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,793,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,438 shares of company stock valued at $18,185,292. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.46.

PAYX traded down $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $126.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,559. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.27 and a fifty-two week high of $129.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.99 and a 200-day moving average of $122.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 83.94%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

