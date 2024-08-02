Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 113.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Realty Income by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE O traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,335,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,083,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average is $53.77.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on O. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.