Beacon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,593,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after buying an additional 473,453 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $88,190,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,175,000 after buying an additional 355,489 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.98. The company had a trading volume of 539,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,704. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.85. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.11.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

