Beacon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,916,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,210. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $82.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.62.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2704 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

