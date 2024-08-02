Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Gap Down to $241.06

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $241.06, but opened at $227.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company shares last traded at $230.10, with a volume of 290,775 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.24. The company has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,112 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

