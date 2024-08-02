Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 159.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,123,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,369,681,000 after buying an additional 195,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,065,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,005,994,000 after acquiring an additional 172,005 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,154,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $761,798,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,539,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $628,440,000 after purchasing an additional 105,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,942.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,900 shares of company stock worth $1,634,112. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.13.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $5.05 on Thursday, reaching $236.01. 3,768,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,702. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.53 and a 200-day moving average of $236.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $218.75 and a 1-year high of $284.48.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

