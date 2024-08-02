Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Belden had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $604.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Belden updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.550-1.650 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.

Belden Stock Down 1.1 %

Belden stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.46. The stock had a trading volume of 625,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,768. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. Belden has a 12 month low of $60.54 and a 12 month high of $102.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.28.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $74,741.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $74,741.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $104,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,219 shares of company stock valued at $986,641 over the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BDC. Vertical Research began coverage on Belden in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on Belden from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

