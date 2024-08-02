Belrium Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6,892.19 Billion (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Belrium has a market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belrium token can now be bought for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000577 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000562 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000419 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Belrium Profile

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Belrium Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

