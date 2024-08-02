Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Standex International (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Standex International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Standex International

Standex International Price Performance

NYSE:SXI traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.26. 25,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,669. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Standex International has a 1-year low of $130.04 and a 1-year high of $191.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.22.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $180.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.35 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Standex International will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Standex International

In related news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total value of $437,929.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,453.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Standex International by 341.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 95.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.