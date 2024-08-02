Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 99.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,511,643 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,382,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth $935,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,252,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,002,000 after acquiring an additional 134,516 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 793,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BSY. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,268,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,972,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,650,788.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,268,694.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,972,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,650,788.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $6,543,384.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,031,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,919,483.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 3.7 %

BSY traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $45.86. 470,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,953. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $337.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

