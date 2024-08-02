Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 650 ($8.36) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 483 ($6.21) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 602.67 ($7.75).

Shares of RMV opened at GBX 573 ($7.37) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 554.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 549.49. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 457.70 ($5.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 603 ($7.76). The firm has a market cap of £4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,387.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Rightmove’s payout ratio is presently 3,750.00%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

