Bernhard Bruscha Sells 23,949 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 23,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $96,753.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,381,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,741,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bernhard Bruscha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Bernhard Bruscha sold 1,051 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $4,225.02.

Shares of Lantronix stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 218,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,747. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lantronix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $142.43 million, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 2.13.

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $41.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 404,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Lantronix by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 533,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a report on Monday, June 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lantronix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

