Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.41. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

BERY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.40.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

