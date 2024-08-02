Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.350–0.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Big 5 Sporting Goods
Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.8 %
Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $193.43 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Big 5 Sporting Goods
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.