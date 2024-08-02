Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.40

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €52.40 ($56.96) and last traded at €49.95 ($54.29), with a volume of 43129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €51.90 ($56.41).

Bilfinger Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €49.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €44.99.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, and nuclear fusion services.

