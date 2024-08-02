BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Short Interest Update

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 75.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BILL in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 57.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BILL from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.94.

BILL Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE BILL traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.08. 2,012,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,950. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.60. BILL has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BILL will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

