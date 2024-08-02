Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Up 8.7% in July

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the June 30th total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biomerica stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,872 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.34% of Biomerica worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

BMRA opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

