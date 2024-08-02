BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $47,789.22

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $65,428.32 or 1.00081389 BTC on exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $812.54 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

