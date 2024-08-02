Bitcoin (BTC) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $63,027.17 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,243.79 billion and approximately $1.98 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.81 or 0.00648632 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00043227 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00075707 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000141 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,734,243 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.
