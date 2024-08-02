Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Tops $43.87 on Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $865.89 million and approximately $45.16 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $43.87 or 0.00071092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,709.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.71 or 0.00631519 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00039669 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,737,325 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

