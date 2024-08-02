BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Plans $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2544 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of CLOA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.76. 180,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,991. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $50.89 and a 52 week high of $52.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.72.
BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock AAA CLO ETF
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.