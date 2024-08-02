BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Plans $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2544 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CLOA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.76. 180,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,991. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $50.89 and a 52 week high of $52.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.72.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

