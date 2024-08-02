BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Short Interest Update

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the June 30th total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 583,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
NYSE BLK traded down $11.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $865.42. 586,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,749. The firm has a market cap of $128.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $801.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $797.71. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $885.10.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $912.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.29.
In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,978 shares of company stock valued at $54,692,570 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
