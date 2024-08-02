BlackRock Sustainable American Income Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:BRSA)

BlackRock Sustainable American Income (LON:BRSA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Stock Performance

BRSA traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 204 ($2.62). 74,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,622. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 196.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 194.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £156.65 million, a PE ratio of -1,691.67 and a beta of 0.69. BlackRock Sustainable American Income has a 12-month low of GBX 172.50 ($2.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 207 ($2.66).

Get BlackRock Sustainable American Income alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Sustainable American Income

In other BlackRock Sustainable American Income news, insider Solomon Soquar bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £20,500 ($26,369.95). Company insiders own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Company Profile

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Sustainable American Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.