BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Plans Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2134 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from BlackRock Total Return ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Shares of BRTR stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164. BlackRock Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $49.96.

