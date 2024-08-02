Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.38

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.36 ($0.00). Bluejay Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.37 ($0.00), with a volume of 7,763,285 shares changing hands.
Bluejay Mining Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £5.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About Bluejay Mining
Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, titanium, platinum, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals.
